Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $9.96 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 594.39% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

