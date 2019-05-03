Generac (GNRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 578,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. Generac had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. Generac’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,383 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,443,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,945,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 493,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 209,800 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 386,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

