Gartner (IT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gartner continues to face stiff competition from other players in the market, which is characterized by limited barriers to entry. Further, revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. These factors undermine the long-term growth potential of the company to some extent. On the flip side, Gartner’s research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company offers timely, high quality, independent, objective and comprehensive analysis. It has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Gartner stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Gartner has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,082.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after buying an additional 289,143 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

