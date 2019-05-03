Garrett Motion (GTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE GTX traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,416. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.48 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Garrett Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

