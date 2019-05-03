Gap Inc (GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. GAP posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in GAP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after buying an additional 1,433,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,149,000 after buying an additional 249,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GAP by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,954,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after buying an additional 1,352,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GAP by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after buying an additional 960,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GAP by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

