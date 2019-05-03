Gannett (GCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $663.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Gannett’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gannett updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 23,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Gannett has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Gannett by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 176,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

