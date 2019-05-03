Gabelli Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oceaneering International (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Research analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Gabelli also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OII. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NYSE:OII opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,614,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,529,000 after buying an additional 262,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after buying an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after buying an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,934,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,137,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 260,054 shares during the last quarter.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

