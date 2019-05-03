Gabelli Lowers Zoetis (ZTS) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $622,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $998,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,333 shares of company stock worth $38,674,547. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

