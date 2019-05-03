FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Unit Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

UNT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.67. Unit has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Mark E. Schell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $85,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,720.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $439,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,256.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,181 shares of company stock valued at $549,348 over the last 90 days. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unit by 1,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

