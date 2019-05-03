FY2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Boosted by DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.74.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of MLM opened at $222.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 350,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

