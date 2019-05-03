FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Boosted by Analyst (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – KeyCorp upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $45.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.33 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,325.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,166.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.96. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 78,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 17,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

