FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.77.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

