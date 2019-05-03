FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of CRS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.40. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.08 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $19,815,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 377,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,445,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,930,000 after buying an additional 135,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,159,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.