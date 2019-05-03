FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 367.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $126.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

