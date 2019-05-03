Franklin Electric (FELE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Franklin Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,155. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,335 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $61,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $768,583. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 335,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

