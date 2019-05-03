Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) SVP Brian C. Lantz Sells 2,192 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $115,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBHS opened at $53.83 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

