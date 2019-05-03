Ford Motor (F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.38. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,959,258. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

