FOAM 1-Day Volume Hits $89,232.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $89,232.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00419939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00965786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00177698 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,911,982 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.