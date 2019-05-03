Fmr LLC Acquires 12,287 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 129,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AquaVenture news, Director Evan Lovell sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $98,909.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,799.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $19.32 on Friday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.76.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

