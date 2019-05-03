Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 762,373 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,855,000 after acquiring an additional 251,655 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261,259 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of FIVE opened at $143.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,186,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

