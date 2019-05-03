Five Below Inc (FIVE) Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $143.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/five-below-inc-five-holdings-cut-by-ls-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.