Fitbit (FIT) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.2–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.84 million.Fitbit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 8,512,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,353. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Fitbit’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fitbit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded Fitbit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fitbit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $186,975. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

