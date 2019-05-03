JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,832. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $55.99.

WARNING: “First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Stake Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/first-trust-capital-strength-etf-ftcs-stake-raised-by-jnba-financial-advisors.html.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.