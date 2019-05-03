First Property Group (FPO) Shares Up 9.1%

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.68). 514,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the average session volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.63.

About First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

