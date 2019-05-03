First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.55 Million Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,201,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,555,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,777,000 after purchasing an additional 646,070 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,821,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

