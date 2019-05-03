First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.34 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.37 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

