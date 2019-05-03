First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 10,083 Terex Co. (TEX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Terex by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Terex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $358,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,619 shares of company stock worth $53,232 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE:TEX opened at $31.79 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 10,083 Terex Co. (TEX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/first-midwest-bank-trust-division-buys-shares-of-10083-terex-co-tex.html.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.