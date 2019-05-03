Financial Comparison: U.S. Energy (USEG) & Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -15.20% -8.04% -5.69% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 28.67% 6.04% 6.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.55 million 0.99 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust $15.12 million 5.77 $12.62 million N/A N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. U.S. Energy does not pay a dividend. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats U.S. Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

