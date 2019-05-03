Financial Analysis: KLX Energy Services (KLXE) versus National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KLX Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited N/A 13.82% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KLX Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.73%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLX Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 1.25 $14.40 million $2.81 9.56 National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.90 $42.76 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats KLX Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

