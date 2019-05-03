Filecoin [Futures] Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Filecoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and $8.25 million worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00099934 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Filecoin [Futures] has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00402530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00931417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00174308 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001314 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Profile

Filecoin [Futures]’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin [Futures]’s official website is filecoin.io

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Filecoin [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin [Futures] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

