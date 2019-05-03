Fielmann (FIE) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.05 ($68.66).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FIE stock opened at €60.70 ($70.58) on Monday. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.