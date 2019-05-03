Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS.

NYSE:FRT opened at $134.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

