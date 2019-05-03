Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 20.68%.

NYSE:AGM traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968. The company has a market capitalization of $815.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $99.11.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford T. Nordholm acquired 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $348,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

