Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 141,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

