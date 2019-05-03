EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.65 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.84.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,447 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $228,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,493. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

