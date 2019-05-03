Everest Re Group (RE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $236.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $239.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($11.93). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 23.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $201,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Featured Story: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.