Eventbrite (EB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 31,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $14,275,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 955,399 shares of company stock worth $20,465,176 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eventbrite stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

