Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $43,343,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 186,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

