Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stake Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,810 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $261,546.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $80,295.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $328,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,993 shares of company stock worth $8,705,705. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

