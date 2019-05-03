E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

ETFC opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,038,000 after buying an additional 71,481 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,073,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

