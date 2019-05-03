Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $173.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EL. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

EL traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. 1,271,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 15,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $2,720,101.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.59, for a total value of $4,363,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,277 shares of company stock valued at $90,373,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

