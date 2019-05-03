Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.76 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.12.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $182,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,397.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,247 shares of company stock worth $2,673,820. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

