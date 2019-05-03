Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,819,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.