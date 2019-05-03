EQT (EQT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan M. Lushko acquired 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $150,473.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $320,208.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,464.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1,770.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,387,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after buying an additional 6,046,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,274 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,412,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,083,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,470,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.