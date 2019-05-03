Endologix (ELGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%.

Shares of Endologix stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 661,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,109. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELGX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

In other news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob purchased 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,996.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Onopchenko purchased 30,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,360 shares in the company, valued at $636,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,410 shares of company stock worth $319,990 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,398,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 480,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,941,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,832,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 134,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 166,409 shares during the last quarter.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

