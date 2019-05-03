Endeavour Mining (EDV) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been given a C$31.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the stock’s current price.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.73.

EDV traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.08. 137,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$16.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$274.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.45000004526535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

