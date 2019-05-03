Emily A. Weaver Sells 600 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) VP Emily A. Weaver sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $51,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $837,851.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 673,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

