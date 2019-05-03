Emerald Advisers LLC Has $32.22 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $32,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 942.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $3,961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,611.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at $203,538,443.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,788 shares of company stock worth $27,072,068 over the last ninety days. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

