Eloro Resources (ELO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.26.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

