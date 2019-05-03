Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Stock

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,283.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

